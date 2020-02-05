|
James "Jim" Jadwin
Zanesville - James "Jim" Edward Jadwin, 93, of Zanesville passed at 1:45 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Oaks at Northpointe.
He was born on Sunday, November 21, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Roland Jadwin and Goldie Black Jadwin.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII and Korean War. He retired from American Electric Power after 40 years of service. Jim enjoyed being involved with his grandchildren and their various events. He was an avid bowler and past president of the Zanesville Bowling Association.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Kathryn (Moran) Jadwin; three children, Greg (Kay) Jadwin, Marla (Steve) Rice, Gary (Sara Prindle) Jadwin; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; a brother, William Jadwin; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Roy Jadwin.
Per Jim's request a cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Per Jim's request a cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
