Resources
More Obituaries for James Jadwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Jadwin


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Jadwin Obituary
James "Jim" Jadwin

Zanesville - James "Jim" Edward Jadwin, 93, of Zanesville passed at 1:45 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Oaks at Northpointe.

He was born on Sunday, November 21, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Roland Jadwin and Goldie Black Jadwin.

James was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII and Korean War. He retired from American Electric Power after 40 years of service. Jim enjoyed being involved with his grandchildren and their various events. He was an avid bowler and past president of the Zanesville Bowling Association.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Kathryn (Moran) Jadwin; three children, Greg (Kay) Jadwin, Marla (Steve) Rice, Gary (Sara Prindle) Jadwin; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; a brother, William Jadwin; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Roy Jadwin.

Per Jim's request a cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Jim's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -