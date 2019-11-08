|
James L. Hambel
McConnelsville - James L. Hambel 77, passed away at 7:02 a.m. November 8, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus. He was born December 3, 1941 in Morgan County the son of the late, Raymond Hambel and Gertrude Kincaid Hambel. Jim was a handyman and retired clerk and mail carrier at the McConnelsville Post Office in McConnelsville. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 24 in McConnelsville and an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brokamp Hambel whom he married November 12, 1998; sister, Ruth Ann Erwine of McConnelsville; step children, Kathleen Morehouse, Joan Cunnigham, and Marty (Cindy) Unrue; seven step grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; mother in law, Alice Brokamp; several cousins. Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday with Father Tim Kozak officiating. He will be laid to rest in McConnelsville Cemetery with military honors by the Post 24 American Legion honor guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.millerhuck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019