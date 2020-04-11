|
James L. Tysom
Zanesville - James L. Tyson, 69, of Zanesville passed at 4:19 P.M. on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Genesis Hospital CCU.
He was born on Tuesday, November 14, 1950 in Zanesville, OH the son of the late Charles "Chuck" William Tyson and Genevieve "Jennie" E. Pence Tyson.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran. He spent 40 years working as maintenance for many companies; he spent most of that time at the Plant on Linden Ave. He enjoyed playing, watching and coaching sports, riding his Harley and spending time with his grandchildren. Jim enjoyed making people laugh and could find a friend anywhere.
He is survived by, his girlfriend of 26 years, Beverly Atkinson Wickham of the home; his sons; Chad (Kelly) Tyson and Derek (Mackenzie) Tyson; two step daughters, Angelia (Jerry) Smith and Ashley (Dan) Gause; grandchildren, Camdyn, Matthew, Parker, Averie, Emery, Daylin, Dystney, and Hayden; five sisters, Ellie Mumaw, Sue (Carl) Mudgett, Beth (Mark Ethell) Tyson, Roberta "Jo" (Richard) Richeart, and Candy (Roger Rush) Thompson; 3 brothers, Joe Dan (Susan) Tyson, Randy (Barbara) Tyson, and Jeff (Christie) Tyson; many nieces and nephews and his dog Wyley.
In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Charles E. Tyson Jr. and a granddaughter, Morgan.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park where military honors will be held.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with James's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020