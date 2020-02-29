|
James Lewis Sloan
New Lexington - James Lewis Sloan, 86, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 7:08am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare System, Zanesville, Ohio.
Born July 10, 1933 in Perry County, Ohio to the late Fredrick E. and Hazel Mae Cohagen Sloan.
James was a United States Army Veteran during the Korean War; Baptist by faith and he loved working, painting and playing music.
Survived by his wife, Vicie C. Page Sloan; children, Marsha (Bill) Helber, Ted (Holly) Sloan, Dorothy (Charles) Adams and David (Christina) Sloan; grandchildren, Frederick, Kari, Ryan, Davie, Tiffani, Cassandra and Kristen; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kenyon and Eric; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Sloan; brothers, Raymond, Harry, Harold, Robert and Earl; sisters, Mildred King, Ina Mae Heller, Gladys Custer and Freida Strohl.
Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Tim Poling officiating on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020