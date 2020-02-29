Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lewis Sloan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lewis Sloan Obituary
James Lewis Sloan

New Lexington - James Lewis Sloan, 86, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 7:08am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare System, Zanesville, Ohio.

Born July 10, 1933 in Perry County, Ohio to the late Fredrick E. and Hazel Mae Cohagen Sloan.

James was a United States Army Veteran during the Korean War; Baptist by faith and he loved working, painting and playing music.

Survived by his wife, Vicie C. Page Sloan; children, Marsha (Bill) Helber, Ted (Holly) Sloan, Dorothy (Charles) Adams and David (Christina) Sloan; grandchildren, Frederick, Kari, Ryan, Davie, Tiffani, Cassandra and Kristen; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Kenyon and Eric; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Sloan; brothers, Raymond, Harry, Harold, Robert and Earl; sisters, Mildred King, Ina Mae Heller, Gladys Custer and Freida Strohl.

Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Tim Poling officiating on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -