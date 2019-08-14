|
James Lewis Wickline
Zanesville - James Lewis Wickline, 61, of Zanesville, died at 2:35 P.M. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his home. He was born August 3, 1958, in Zanesville, a son of the late Lewis and Esther Crowe Wickline. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. James had a natural talent and calling for the performing arts in which he dedicated most of his life. He participated in numerous local theatre productions in Zanesville. He first began his career as a popular deejay at WHIZ radio, amazing many with his vocal and comedic talent, giving us the character "Ducky" in the NOW show and later hosting the drive-time morning show. In pursuit of his passion, James moved to Los Angeles to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. James appeared in countless productions throughout Los Angeles from 1987 - 2009 and was a founding member of M.D. Sweeney's ACME Comedy Theatre. For the majority of his career, James was the Director of Admission at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts where he worked for 25 years until 2009. His love of arts also carried over into his multi-faceted collections of movies, television shows, radio shows, music, and of course board games. His love for games was only rivaled by his love for his family, especially his daughter Tierney, which James considered his greatest achievement in life. James will be deeply missed and forever remembered as an incredibly talented actor, kind friend, beloved brother, and devoted father. His family and countless others are mourning his loss, missing his explosive laugh and the twinkle in his bright blue eyes.
He is survived by a daughter, Tierney Wickline; a brother, Edward (Kathy) Wickline; two sisters, Suzanne (Rudy) Greiner and Linda (Jim) Perone; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Wickline.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, August 16, 2019, with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 14, 2019