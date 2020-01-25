|
James Lloyd
McConnelsville -
James Irwin Lloyd, 87 of Zanesville formerly of McConnelsville passed away on Friday January 24, 2020.
Jim was born in Middleport, Ohio on May 19, 1932 to the late Bruce and Helen Smith Lloyd. Jim and his wife Mary were the owners of Lloyds Men's and Women's Clothing Store in McConnelsville for many years.
Jim is survived by three children: James "Nick" (Dee Dee) Lloyd, Bruce (Leila) Lloyd, and Kathie (Russell) Mendenhall, two brothers; Jack "Jill" Lloyd and Mike Lloyd, six grandchildren: Michelle (David) Domostoy, Dustie (Jason) Gheen, James B. (Nicole) Lloyd, Kelly Lloyd, Erica Jago, and Brooke (Jesse) Mullins, and eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by a sister Patricia Bastiani.
A Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Monday January 27, 2020 in THE SNOUFFER CHAPEL 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020