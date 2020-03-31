Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
James M. Small

James M. Small Obituary
James M. Small

Zanesville - James Mack Small, 73, of Zanesville passed away on Monday March 30, 2020.

James was born in Vincennes, Indiana on November 20, 1946 to the late Grover Mack and Mildred O'Gent Small. He went to college in Chicago to become a Tool and Die Maker. He worked for many years at United Technologies as a Machinist. His passions in life were fishing, NASCAR, and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by two daughters: Michelle Small and Debra (Robert) Rose and four grandchildren: Cody Niceswanger, Maranda Rose, Karlee Rose, and Xander (Chelsie) Small.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Thursday April 2, 2020 at Williams Cemetery with Rev. Dee Rader officiating.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
