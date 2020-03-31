|
James M. Small
Zanesville - James Mack Small, 73, of Zanesville passed away on Monday March 30, 2020.
James was born in Vincennes, Indiana on November 20, 1946 to the late Grover Mack and Mildred O'Gent Small. He went to college in Chicago to become a Tool and Die Maker. He worked for many years at United Technologies as a Machinist. His passions in life were fishing, NASCAR, and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is survived by two daughters: Michelle Small and Debra (Robert) Rose and four grandchildren: Cody Niceswanger, Maranda Rose, Karlee Rose, and Xander (Chelsie) Small.
A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Thursday April 2, 2020 at Williams Cemetery with Rev. Dee Rader officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020