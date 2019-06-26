James "Jim" McFerren



Zanesville - James "Jim" McFerren, 82, who was a loving husband, father and grandfather passed peacefully in his sleep Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, December 30, 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Kline McFerren and Lulu Cain McFerren.



Jim was a United States Army Veteran, then worked as a mechanic at Central Ohio Coal and he was a member of the Masonic Lodge. After retiring in 1986 he turned the family farm into a woodworking shop, and kept himself busy and active. Jim was a sports enthusiast he loved his Reds, Bengals and Buckeyes. He coached his twin daughters from a young age all the way through college leading the Zanesville Wildcats to multiple city softball championships.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eileen Stotts McFerren; three daughters, Gina R. McFerren of Orlando, FL, Tina McFerren of Orlando, FL, and Tami (Keith) Scott of Destin, FL; Grandchildren, Jessica Eileen Scott(17), Joshua James McFerren (14), and Erik McFerren Scott (13); brother Russell Woodrow McFerren; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by a brother Pete McFerren; a sister Carol Stanley; two sister-in-laws Rose McFerren and Betty McFerren; two nieces Rita McFerren Church and Cindy Adams McFerren; a great nephew, Shawn McFerren and his beloved dog Buddy.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 or from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019 to conclude with a gravesite burial with military honors.



Published in the Times Recorder from June 26 to June 27, 2019