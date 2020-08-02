James Michael "Jim" WilsonSOMERSET - James Michael "Jim" Wilson, 79, of Somerset, passed away unexpectedly at The Genesis Perry County Medical Center at 9:18 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020.Jim was born July 4, 1941 on the family farm in Somerset, Ohio to the late Edwin Francis and Mary Agnes Green Wilson. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1959 and was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He spent the majority of his life farming the land on which he was born. In addition to farming he could be seen in his truck affectionately labeled "Mr. Jim" hauling beans, coal, lime, and corn. Jim loved going to the Snack Bar which he commonly referred to as the "Liars Club" for his morning coffee "meetings" after his retirement. He was a member of the Elks, Eagles and Moose Lodges. He was an extremely devoted Elvis fan and could recite the lyrics to every Elvis song.Jim is survived by his loving wife Joanie Litzinger Wilson, whom he married nearly 55 years ago on August 7, 1965. Together they danced flawlessly on every occasion including onstage at a Kenny Rogers concert. He is also survived by two daughters, Amy (Dr. Angelo) Falcone of Brookeville, MD, and Angela McNally of Brookeville, MD; son, Andrew Wilson of Somerset; 12 grandchildren, Katelyn (Christopher) Conlon, Nate (Rebecca) Tharp, Shannon, Caroline and Chance Falcone, Elly, Liza and Wren Cooper, Jaxon, Jenna, Jorge and Journey Wilson; two great grandchildren, Eleanor and Amelia Conlon; siblings, Skip (Juanita) Wilson, Joann (Dennis) Sweeney, Karen (Bill) Maloney, Rick (Joyce) Wilson, Bonnie (Rick) Robertson and David (Patricia) Wilson.He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Patty Lamp and Rita Brooks.Per Jim's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Somerset-Reading Twp. Fire/EMS.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.