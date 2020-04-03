|
James "Don" Morgan
Zanesville - James "Don" Morgan, 74, of Zanesville, died at 10:24 P.M. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born July 29, 1945, in New Lexington, a son of the late Dwight C. and Mary E. Thevenin Morgan. He was a United States Army Veteran earning a Sharp Shooter Award. He retired from Owens Brockway Glass after thirty five years and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post #29, Muskingum Valley Beagle Club, Salt Creek Beagle Club, and High Hill Sportsman Club. Don loved the outdoors, gardening, and hunting. He was an avid Ohio Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and Dale Earnhardt fan. He also enjoyed his golf and bowling leagues with his Brockway Glass buddies. After his retirement he devoted himself to his family and cooking with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Karen A. Smith Morgan who he married June 21, 1969; two children, Donnie (Marsha Parks) Morgan and Lisa (J. Moore) Morgan; three grandchildren, Trevor Ehrnfield, Breyer (Maiah Bell) Ehrnfield, and Carissa Morgan; three great-grandchildren including his buddy, Raegan Ehrnfield; four sisters; many nieces and nephews; and his special fur buddy, Gidget.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Wyatt Ehrnfield; four brothers; and a sister.
Per his request, no calling hours or services will be held. A Cremation has taken place. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020