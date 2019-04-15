Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
James Murphy D.d.s. Obituary
James Murphy D.D.S.

Johnstown - James Crawford Murphy D.D.S., 80, of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away on April 10th, 2019. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 15, from 5 PM to 8 PM, and Funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 16 at 11 AM. Both services are at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel at 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 9751 North High Street, Lewis Center. Pastor Doug Dahms will officiate. To read the complete obituary, and off condolences to the Murphy Family, visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 15, 2019
