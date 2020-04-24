|
|
James R. Hooper
Zanesville - James R. Hooper, 98, of Zanesville, died at 5:10 P.M. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Helen Purcell, Zanesville. He was born December 24, 1921, in Zanesville, a son of the late Pearley T. and Dora Gille Hooper. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during WWII and retired from Ohio Power after forty three years as an Administrative Associate. James was a member of Market Street Baptist Church for seventy three years where he served as past Chairman on the Board of Trustees and taught Sunday school for over fifty years. He was a member of Masonic Lodge of Amily #5 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge, and served as Scout Master for many years at his church.
He is survived by a daughter, Penny Sue Hooper Duffee; a son, Judge Jeffrey A. (Amy) Hooper; five grandchildren, Christa Marie (Eric ) Jaslove, Katie Hooper (Paul) Bailey, Adam Mathew (Staci) Hooper, William (Loren) Lee III and Emily Lee; and six great-grandchildren, Sydney Marie Staryak, Jack Hooper Boyd, Henry James Boyd, Royce Mathew Hooper, Dax Monroe Hooper, and Oliver Miles Bailey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lee Mathews Hooper who died June 9, 2010; and a sister, Betty Jean Luman.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Market Street Baptist Church, 140 North Sixth Street, Zanesville, date to be announced, with Pastor Howard Thompson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Market Street Baptist Church, 140 North Sixth Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or to Helen Purcell 1854 Norwood Blvd., Zanesville OH 43701.
Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020