James R. Kannal
Zanesville - James R. Kannal, 67, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at his home on April 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Thru his service in Christ, Jim planted many seeds that continue to flourish to this day.
James was born in Manhattan, Kansas on May 31, 1952. He is the son of the late Pauline Kannal and Ray Kannal of Columbus, Ohio. He is a member of the Chandlersville United Methodist Church, Christian Motorcycle Association, a Teacher at Foxfire School, and retired from B & N Coal in 2014. He was avid motorcycle rider, a volunteer at JDC, an eighteen year volunteer for the Bethlehem Walk and a long time Boy Scouts Volunteer.
James is survived by his wife, Dolly (Durbin) Kannal, whom he married December 21, 1970. His three siblings are Kathy Dodson of Columbus, Robert (Lisa) Kannal and, Charles (Misako) Kannal of Columbus and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Ark Springs Cemetery. Pastor Gordon Ferguson will officiate the service. The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Kannal family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020