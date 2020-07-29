James "Jim" Ransbottom
Roseville - A beautiful life came to an end on Sunday July 26, 2020 at Wexner Medical Center after fighting a courageous battle, with his family by his side. James W. "Jim" Ransbottom peacefully entered into God's Kingdom, where he will be free to roam the vast wilderness hunting shed and mushrooms, sit beside endless lakes and ponds stocked full of his favorite fish and enjoy mother nature's beauty for all eternity. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm Sunday August 9, 2020 at the Roseville American Legion, 74 S. Main Street, Roseville with Pastor Marc Caton as Celebrant. Family, friends and colleagues are invited to attend and share their favorite memory or story to contribute to Jim's legacy. A covered dish reception will follow for an afternoon of luncheon and fellowship in his honor. Ross-Frash Funeral Home, Roseville, is assisting the Ransbottom family and friends with celebrating a life well remembered. You may send a note of condolence, offer support or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com