Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
James Ray Morrison

James Ray Morrison Obituary
James Ray Morrison

James Ray Morrison, 84, of Norwich passed away in his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Ray was born in Londonderry, Ohio on May 25, 1935 to the late James Roy and Bessie (Bendure) Morrison. Ray worked as an accountant and proudly served in the US Army.

Ray is survived by his sister, Evelyn Ayers; his sister-in-law, Eileen Schrimpf; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Mary Morrison, who passed away on March 9, 2019.

A graveside service was held for Ray on May 5, 2020 at 11am at the Bloomfield cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife. Pastor Tim Pollock will officiate the services. Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 5 to May 6, 2020
