James Robert "Jimmy" Youtsey
Shawnee - James Robert "Jimmy" Youtsey 50 of Shawnee passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 at the Mount Carmel East Hospital, Columbus.
He was born July 16, 1968 in Zanesville the son of James H. Youtsey and the late Carolyn K. Buckner Youtsey.
Jimmy was a former employee of Nicofibers of Shawnee and he loved the outdoors, and was always hunting or casting a fishing line into one of his favorite ponds or lakes.
Besides his father, he is survived by his children Greg (Tiara) Youtsey, Amanda Smallwood, Laureen Johnson and Kendra Hope; his sister Kim Youtsey; 7 grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and services will be conducted at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 16, 2019