Services
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
Resources
More Obituaries for James Slack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jimmy" Slack


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Jimmy" Slack Obituary
James "Jimmy" Slack

Zanesville - James "Jimmy" William Slack, Jr., 70 of Zanesville died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, following a sudden heart attack. He was born December 26, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of James William Slack, Sr. and Marguerite O'Keefe Slack.

Jimmy was a retired high school guidance counselor at Meadowbrook High School, Byesville, and Bishop Rosecrans High School, Zanesville. He had a BA degree from Otterbein University and MA from The Ohio State University. Jimmy served many years as the head of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program in Cambridge, Ohio.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nikki Gregory Slack. He also has a sister Ann and her daughter Amy; a sister-in-law Susie, and his beloved nephews, David, William and Michael. Important in his life were his brother and sister-in-law Dr. Louis and Patricia Andrews and his Aunt Jane and cousin, Eddie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, David.

Jimmy loved all sports especially the OSU Buckeyes, playing golf and his dog, "Bella Lupa". He was the glue that held his many friends together. His sense of humor and compassion were his strengths. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. He gave the gift of life by being an organ and tissue donor.

As per Jimmy's request there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Muskingum County, RO. Box 146, Zanesville, OH 43701.

Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home is in charge of eh arrangements. To send a personal condolence note or to sign the online register please visit BryanHardwickFH.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
Download Now