James "Jimmy" Slack



Zanesville - James "Jimmy" William Slack, Jr., 70 of Zanesville died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, following a sudden heart attack. He was born December 26, 1948 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of James William Slack, Sr. and Marguerite O'Keefe Slack.



Jimmy was a retired high school guidance counselor at Meadowbrook High School, Byesville, and Bishop Rosecrans High School, Zanesville. He had a BA degree from Otterbein University and MA from The Ohio State University. Jimmy served many years as the head of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program in Cambridge, Ohio.



Jimmy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nikki Gregory Slack. He also has a sister Ann and her daughter Amy; a sister-in-law Susie, and his beloved nephews, David, William and Michael. Important in his life were his brother and sister-in-law Dr. Louis and Patricia Andrews and his Aunt Jane and cousin, Eddie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, David.



Jimmy loved all sports especially the OSU Buckeyes, playing golf and his dog, "Bella Lupa". He was the glue that held his many friends together. His sense of humor and compassion were his strengths. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. He gave the gift of life by being an organ and tissue donor.



As per Jimmy's request there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Muskingum County, RO. Box 146, Zanesville, OH 43701.



Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home is in charge of eh arrangements. Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 26, 2019