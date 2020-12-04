James Storts
Corning - James W. Storts, 86 of Corning, Ohio died at 12:30 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the SKLD, New Lexington. Born May 20, 1934 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Lon Leo and Lizzie Cronin Storts. He worked at Peabody coalmine for 40 years and was known to his friends as "Big Chew". He is survived by his son, James, and three daughters, Debbie, Darla and Marylou and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; daughter Connie and son, Scott. There will be a private graveside services for the family at Millertown-Oakwood Cemetery, Corning, Ohio. Family members request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to SKLD, New Lexington, 920 South Main Street, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com