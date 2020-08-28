James W. Allison
New Lexington - James W. Allison, 89 of New Lexington, Ohio died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio. Born June 13, 1931 in Somerset, Kentucky to the late Clyde Lee and Iva Anderson Allison. He graduated from St. Mary's High School; Rio Grande College; Northern Baptist Seminary; served as Pastor of Baptist Churches for 50 years; enjoyed carpentry, repairing broken things and yard sales. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Wilda M. Dicke Allison; daughter, Patricia (Dean) Barnes, sons, Bruce (Kathy) Allison and Neal (Karen) Allison; grandchildren, Beth (Troy) Pingle, Tyrus Barnes, Kyle (Sarah) Barnes, Vanessa Allison, Joshua Allison and Anna Allison; great grandchildren, Evan, Trey, Avery and Audrey; brothers, John Allison and Richard Allison. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Donald, Harold and Edward; sister, Darlene; granddaughter, Laura Maye Allison. Private family services and burial will be held. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Regards/Acknowledgments may be sent to the family at PO Box #638, New Lexington, Ohio 43764. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com