James W. Longshore
Zanesville - James W. Longshore, 78 passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House surrounded by his family. He was born January 16, 1941 in Zanesville to the late Lawrence and Florence Dietz Longshore. He graduated from Philo High School, received a Bachelor's degree from Ohio University and a Master's degree of Accounting from the University of Akron. He had a strong work ethic and served as a leader in every organization he joined. Jim was manager of employee benefits for Firestone Tire and Rubber, Ansell Edmont and Genesis Health Care. He was a member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church and the church choir. Jim was also a member of the Y-City Barbershop Chorus for 17 years. His hobbies included golf, tennis, pickle ball and photography. He was an excellent husband and a family man, who loved his wife, his children and grandchildren beyond measure.
Surviving is his wife Mary Carolyn Essman Longshore; three daughters: Susan (Brian) Nelson, Sheila (John) Yerkey and Sharon (Shane) Thornton, MD; a sister Diane (Robert) Potts; a sister-in-law Patricia Longshore; six grandchildren: Annalynn Rose Yerkey, Andrew John Yerkey, Aaron James Yerkey, Benjamin Longshore Nelson, Katherine Elizabeth Nelson and Connor Shane Thornton and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother William Longshore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Trinity United Methodist Church or Y-City Barbershop, PO Box 8075, Zanesville, OH 43702-8075.
Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be at 11AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Central Trinity United Methodist Church, 62 South Seventh Street, Zanesville with Rev. Steve Judson officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019