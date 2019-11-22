Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Trinity United Methodist Church
62 South Seventh Street
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Longshore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Longshore


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Longshore Obituary
James W. Longshore

Zanesville - James W. Longshore, 78 passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House surrounded by his family. He was born January 16, 1941 in Zanesville to the late Lawrence and Florence Dietz Longshore. He graduated from Philo High School, received a Bachelor's degree from Ohio University and a Master's degree of Accounting from the University of Akron. He had a strong work ethic and served as a leader in every organization he joined. Jim was manager of employee benefits for Firestone Tire and Rubber, Ansell Edmont and Genesis Health Care. He was a member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church and the church choir. Jim was also a member of the Y-City Barbershop Chorus for 17 years. His hobbies included golf, tennis, pickle ball and photography. He was an excellent husband and a family man, who loved his wife, his children and grandchildren beyond measure.

Surviving is his wife Mary Carolyn Essman Longshore; three daughters: Susan (Brian) Nelson, Sheila (John) Yerkey and Sharon (Shane) Thornton, MD; a sister Diane (Robert) Potts; a sister-in-law Patricia Longshore; six grandchildren: Annalynn Rose Yerkey, Andrew John Yerkey, Aaron James Yerkey, Benjamin Longshore Nelson, Katherine Elizabeth Nelson and Connor Shane Thornton and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother William Longshore.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Trinity United Methodist Church or Y-City Barbershop, PO Box 8075, Zanesville, OH 43702-8075.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be at 11AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Central Trinity United Methodist Church, 62 South Seventh Street, Zanesville with Rev. Steve Judson officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -