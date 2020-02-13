|
James "Larry" White
Zanesville - James Lawrence "Larry" White, 76 passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born March 3, 1943 in Zanesville to the late James William and Mary Yinger White. Larry retired from the City of Zanesville Sanitation Department after 29 years of employment. He was a member of Norval Park Church. He was a friend to all who knew him and he gave his family the gift of a lifetime by pre-planning his funeral many years ago.
Surviving are her two sons: Jon White and Tom White; two sisters: Becky (Jerry) Hoskinson and Donna (Lee) Moyer; a sister in law: Melody White; and three grandchildren: Kori White, Cameron White and Shania Brielle White.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Willabeth "Beth" Rumbold White; and two brothers: Jerry White and David White.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral service will follow at 4PM with Jim Clegg officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020