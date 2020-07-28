1/1
James William Ransbottom
Roseville - James William Ransbottom, 67, of Roseville died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Jim was born on October 24, 1952, the only son to the late J. Alfred and Georgiana (nee: Cannon) Ransbottom.

Jim graduated with his undergraduate degree from Muskingum University and earned his juris doctor from Marshall Law School at the Cleveland State University. He spent nearly 15 Years as the managing partner of his law firm, Graham, McClelland, McCann & Ransbottom. Jim also held many other business interests and ventures throughout the area.

Even through all of his endeavors and accomplishments, Jim was most at home spending times outdoors, especially fishing, mushroom and shed hunting, and spending time with his dog, Maggie.

Jim is survived in life by his fiancé, Robyn Rollison; his sons, Brandon Ransbottom, Perry Kyle (Alexis) Ransbottom and Barry Ransbottom; his sisters, Amy (Pete) Petratsas and Lynn (Rod) Stickrath and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as, two grandchildren.

His family has chosen to honor Jim's wishes and hold a private cremation

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 104 N. Main St. Roseville, Ohio 43777 and the Perry County Dog Shelter 1650 Commerce Drive, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
July 28, 2020
Went all Thur school with Jim. What a nice guy. Even had the opportunity to work for him for a short time while he had his office in Roseville. Very sadden by this news. Prayers to his entire family
Pam Spring
Friend
July 28, 2020
Lynn, Amy, his 3 sons and all your families, please accept our prayers for your comfort and healing. Love to all.
Valerie and John Durst
Friend
July 28, 2020
Lynn and Amy you have my sympathy and my prayers and also to Jim's sons, Brandon, Kyle and Barry. May God carry you through this difficult time.
Thomas E and Linda M Sawyers
Friend
July 28, 2020
Lynn & Amy...so sorry for your loss
Rhea & Kelly Hartman
Friend
July 28, 2020
Have known and loved this family for many years. My deep sympathy and prayers. Sandy Cavinee
Sandy Cavinee
Friend
