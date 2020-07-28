James William RansbottomRoseville - James William Ransbottom, 67, of Roseville died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.Jim was born on October 24, 1952, the only son to the late J. Alfred and Georgiana (nee: Cannon) Ransbottom.Jim graduated with his undergraduate degree from Muskingum University and earned his juris doctor from Marshall Law School at the Cleveland State University. He spent nearly 15 Years as the managing partner of his law firm, Graham, McClelland, McCann & Ransbottom. Jim also held many other business interests and ventures throughout the area.Even through all of his endeavors and accomplishments, Jim was most at home spending times outdoors, especially fishing, mushroom and shed hunting, and spending time with his dog, Maggie.Jim is survived in life by his fiancé, Robyn Rollison; his sons, Brandon Ransbottom, Perry Kyle (Alexis) Ransbottom and Barry Ransbottom; his sisters, Amy (Pete) Petratsas and Lynn (Rod) Stickrath and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as, two grandchildren.His family has chosen to honor Jim's wishes and hold a private cremationMemorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 104 N. Main St. Roseville, Ohio 43777 and the Perry County Dog Shelter 1650 Commerce Drive, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.