|
|
Jamie C. Jordan
Frazeysburg - Jamie C. Jordan, 69, of Frazeysburg, died at 6:28 AM, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Genesis Hospice- Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born February 8, 1951 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late James and Mary Hawxhurst Dollings. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, loved music, traveling and any type of art. She retired after 10 years of service at Kroger's Pharmacy.
Surviving are a son, Josh Jordan; three grandchildren; Sofia, Gabrielle and Caleb, a brother; Jeff Dollings; a sister; Michele Johnson, several nieces, nephews and cousins and her furry companion, Midnight.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Jordan.
No calling hours or services will be observed. A final farewell has been entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.
To send a note of condolence to the family, visit, www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com ,follow us on Facebook or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 9 to May 10, 2020