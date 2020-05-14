|
Jamie M. Ziemer
Norwich - Jamie Ziemer, 41, of Norwich, died in her sleep at 6:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home with a history of seizures. She was born October 23, 1978 in Zanesville, a daughter of Mike Ziemer and Susan Kelly Gibson. She was a manager at Stacey's Baskets, enjoyed working in her yard, and was a passionate mother who loved spending time with her daughter.
She is survived by her lifelong partner, Kevin Gatrell; a daughter, and the love of her life, Javin Gatrell; her father, Mike (Sherry) Ziemer; her mother, Susan Gibson; a brother Dodson Gibson; two sisters, Stacey (Rodney) Morrison and Kendall (Andrew) Jones; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nick and Ruthann Gatrell; and special pets, Jojo and Johnny.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Ziemer; paternal grandmother, Eileen (Ike) Ziemer; uncles Bill and Bob Ziemer, Larry Bunting, and Paw Paw Larry Bunting; maternal step-father, Glenn Gibson; maternal grandfather Eugene Kelly; maternal grandmother, Ruth Kelly; and special cousin, D.J. Collins.
A cremation will take place with no calling hours or services to take place per Jamie's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Century National Bank for Javin's Education Fund.
Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
Mom was an amazing, funny, and beautiful person and will still be loved by everyone. Words cannot describe her. Love, Javin.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 14 to May 15, 2020