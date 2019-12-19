|
|
Jamie R. (Whissel) Cole
Jamie R. (Whissel) Cole, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at McKenzie Willament Hospital in Springfield, Oregon. Jamie was formerly from Zanesville, Ohio. She was born May 15, 1969 in Washington, PA, to James R. And Carol M. Whissel of Sonora, Ohio. Jamie graduated from John Glenn High School in 1989. She married Ronald Cole on December 22, 2004. Ronald was in the Navy and they lived in various places including Guam, which Jamie loved. Jamie got to travel the world. She loved to quilt, crochet and knit. She also loved her pets, including her cat Stitch, which she brought home from Guam. She is preceded in death by her father, James R. Whissel. Surviving are her husband, Ronald Cole of Oregon, her mother Carol Whissel of Sonora, her sisters, Carolyn (Tom) McVicker of Pennsylvania and Linda (Larry) Taylor of Zanesville, her nephews Jason, Troy, and Aaron (Michele) Taylor and great nieces and nephews, Eli, Lexie, Makenzie, Macie, Steele, Ryder, Cole and Ali Taylor. A private family cremation burial will be held at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019