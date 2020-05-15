|
Jan Baxter Dunlap
Ontario - "Some souls leave behind a trail of light that is never forgotten."
Such was the life of Jan Dunlap. A man of faith, his light extended to countless students as a gifted and dedicated music educator. To eager Halloweeners, who lined his sidewalk each year to be treated with tricks by the "Magic Man." To his friends, who knew him as a witty and caring companion. To his fellow teachers, who revered him as both an expert in all things musical, and as a seasoned and knowledgeable worldwide traveler, well-read in both military and music history. And most importantly, to his family, whom he loved so dearly and in turn, was loved so completely.
Surrounded by family, Jan Baxter Dunlap passed into the Lord's care Monday, May 11, 2020 from OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, following complications of a recent stroke. His was a beautiful life of 78 years.
Born June 6, 1941 in Athens, Ohio to Pryce and Thelma (Starbuck) Dunlap, he was a 1959 graduate of Dresden High School. He earned his Bachelor of Music Education from The Ohio State University in 1963 where he played drums and percussion in TBDBITL. He earned his Master of Music Education from University of Northern Colorado in 1967.
Jan taught music for 37 years within the Lexington School district. Yet as he would say, "I've never worked a day in my life!" Jan loved motivating students through music. Decades of superior musicians were first taught by Jan - from early music flutophone classes, to elementary and junior high school bands. Jan inspired excellence. He possessed the rare ability to not only explain the importance of music, but also demonstrated how music integrates into all aspects of our lives.
Jan served as the Lexington Assistant Marching Band Director, summer Band Director, and instrument music teacher. Most recently, he was a member of the Mansfield Federation of Musicians Local 159, playing percussion in their annual summer concert series.
Jan enjoyed attending Westwood Alliance Church for many years.
A man constantly on the go, he will be remembered as a loving, animated and jovial soul, filling his home with laughter and of course, music! At any hour of the day, you could walk into their home to hear operatic, symphonic, jazz or show tunes. Always with a quick wit and ready smile, anyone who had the pleasure of meeting and knowing Jan, will most definitely remember him fondly. Jan truly found joy in every day and lived to share that joy with his family. He put the "gentle" in gentleman and defined generosity.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Patricia "Patty" (Close) Dunlap. They were the perfect "George Burns and Gracie Allen" team, demonstrative of a true and abiding love for one another and their children.
He is survived by their children Holly (Dunlap) Pfeiffer of Minneapolis, MN, Rich & Heather (Hawthorne) Dunlap of Centerburg, OH Kimberly (Young) Parsons of Downers Grove, IL and Robert "Wyn" Young of Delaware, OH; with "Pappa Jan's" eight grandchildren Jack Pfeiffer, Ryan Pfeiffer, Alex Healey, Charlotte Dunlap, Aidan Dunlap, Jack Parsons, Michael Parsons and Sophia Young.
Private funeral services are under the care of the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus. A memorial Celebration of Life and musical concert are being planned for this summer.
As Jan's passion was music, in lieu of flowers, the Dunlap family suggests a memorial contribution to the Jan B. Dunlap Memorial Fund to establish a music scholarship, which may be mailed to the funeral home: PO Box 3085, Mansfield, 44904.
