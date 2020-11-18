Jan V. SchneiderDresden - Jan V. Schneider, 83, of Dresden, Ohio died Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020 at his home.Born June 1, 1937 in West Virginia, he was a son of the late Paul and Kathleen (Stump) Schneider and he attended The Ohio State University. Jan retired from Rockwell International after 29 years of service. He was a former member of the Dresden Presbyterian Church and he attended Trinway United Methodist Church. Jan was a 4-H advisor with Riverside 4-H of Dresden for 50 years. He was a lifetime member of the Old Steam and Gas Club of Dresden as well as the NRA.Surviving are three sons, John Schneider of Trinway, Ohio, Vaughn (Michelle) Schneider of Cambridge, Ohio and Kevin (Susie) Schneider of Dresden; one daughter, Elizabeth (Adam) Hubbard of Grovetown, Georgia; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda May Schneider, whom he married July 30, 1958 and who died on May 20, 2020 and a granddaughter, Anna May Hubbard.Calling hours will be from 4pm to 7pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.Following calling hours, a private family funeral service will be held with Rev. Carl Schaefer officiating.