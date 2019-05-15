Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Zanesville - Jane Marie Clapper, 78, of Zanesville, passed away May 14, 2019 at Genesis Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born October 10, 1940 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Roland Newsom and Bessie Louise Lent.

She is survived by her sons, Virgil (Laurie) Clapper, Michael (Heidi) Clapper; daughters, Rebecca Rogers, Debbie (Rick) Flauto, Anna Miller; brothers, Harold (Martha) Newsom, Charles (Connie) Newsom; sister Sandra Baker; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a special great-grandson Kaiden; sister-in-law Karen Newsom.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother William Newsom and brother-in-law Danny Baker.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Christ Table 28 South 6th Street Zanesville, OH 43701 in memory of Jane Marie Clapper.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 15, 2019
