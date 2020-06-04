Jane M. Stare
Newark - Jane M. Stare, age 76, of Newark, passed away on June 2, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born June 7, 1943 in Newark, to the late Frank L. and Isabel (Hodgson) Stare.
Jane was a 1962 graduate of Newark Catholic High School. She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Jane worked at Suburban Motor Freight for over 30 years and retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Family was very important to Jane, she cared for mother for many years, always enjoying the family get togethers. She was very devoted to her faith. It was something that she cherished greatly.
Jane is survived by four siblings, Shirley Stare, Carol Wollenburg, Frank (Dusty) Stare and John (fiance', Renee' Brewer) Stare all of Newark; nine nieces and nephews, Greg (Sandra) Wollenburg, Jana (Jeff) Wollenburg, Jay (Michelle) Wollenburg, Julie Wollenburg, Doug (Mikel) Wollenburg, Jeff (Kristen) Stare, Lorrie (Matt) Walsh, Brenda Mossholder, and Claudia (Ray) Nethers; 17 great-nieces and nephews, Miranda (Josh Waddell) Howard, Ashley Lybarger, Raymond (Kara) Howard, Emily Paul, Jack Wollenburg, Judah, Jaela, Justice Wollenburg, Ryne and Elizabeth Wollenburg, Anna and Rachell Wollenburg, Gabby, Gwen and Ethan Stare, Carter and Harrison Walsh; nine great-great nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Riggs (1990); and a brother-in-law, Thomas Wollenburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Newark Catholic Foundation, 1 GreenWave Drive, Newark, OH 43055.
A private family graveside committal will be held on Friday, June 5, at St. Joseph Cemetery. A public funeral mass will be held at a later date at St. Francis de Sales Church.
Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.