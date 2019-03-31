Jane "Carol" McGlade



Zanesville - Jane Carol (Kendrick) McGlade, 80, of Zanesville, passed on into the arms of God, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Carol was born January 25, 1939, the third of eight children of Howard and Jane (Holmes) Kendrick. Carol graduated from Rosecrans High School in 1956, and married the love of her life, Roger McGlade, on September 12, 1959, with whom she had three children: David, Jane Elisabeth and Thomas.



Carol worked for General Electric and retired from Bethesda Hospital following 32 years of service in 1996. Carol loved "her" Roger more than words can describe her family, and her church: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.



Carol was shown the true meaning of faith, family, and love by her parents. She spent her life sharing and living these beliefs with her children, family, friends, and all who crossed her path. Carol never met a stranger; it was truly her gift. Carol had spunk, she had spirit, and she had style. Carol was ornery, she could dance, and she could sing. Carol had a great sense of humor, she was happy and she knew how to laugh.



"Like branches on a tree we may grow in different directions…yet our roots remain as one. Each of our lives will always be a special part of the other". This quote hung on the wall of Carol's home and all who knew her knows this to be true.



In addition to her husband of over 59 years: Roger McGlade; Carol is survived by her children: David (Andrea) McGlade, Jane (Aaron) Miller and Thomas Kendrick McGlade; seven grandchildren: Michelle (Miller) Williams, Spencer, Chloe, Emma, Lydia and Evie McGlade and Noah Miller; brothers: Bill (Cindy) Kendrick, Bob (Maggie) Kendrick and Tom (JoEllen) Kendrick; sisters: Sue (Larry) Kohler, Sally (Bud) Tague and Lynda (Jim) Sharrer; numerous nieces, nephews, lifelong Norwood Boulevard neighbors and friends.



Aside from her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sister: Judy Schiele; brother-in-law: Dean Schiele and her mother & father-in-law: Wilber and Maxine McGlade.



Funeral Mass will be Celebrated 11:30 AM, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 144 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Thomas Kumau officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Bishop Rosecrans High School, 1040 East Main Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055 in Carol's memory.