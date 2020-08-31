Jane "Maxine" Shields
Roseville - Jane "Maxine" Shields, 93, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Maxine was born to Carl and Julia (Armstrong) Hartley on November 12, 1926 in Roseville. She was a lifelong resident of Washington Street, Roseville and was a long-time cook for the Roseville School System and Franklin Local School System. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and St. Paul Methodist Church, Roseville Mother's Club and although she never said she was a sports fan, rarely did she miss watching the Cleveland Browns play on television. She was affectionately known as "Gram" by her grandchildren and their friends and was famous across many states for her Sugar Cookies. For decades, her list of fans would wait anxiously by the mail for their package of cookies. Although she tried to teach us how to make the cookies no one could ever make them like Gram. Around Easter we would also look forward to receiving her Easter Eggs decorated with our names, so there would be no fighting over who the eggs belonged to. Gram never had a driver's license, a fact that always stunned us kids and she would simply say she tried it once, did not like it and never had a need to drive, so she did not do it again. That did not mean she did not like adventures. She and Grandpa Jack were known to take road trips. They went to Myrtle Beach, Branson, MO. And made regular trips to Virginia. She crocheted and painted pottery. In her younger years, she loved roller skating and would take us to the roller rink as kids. She also had an impressive collection of Longaberger Baskets. Gram will always be remembered for her love of sitting on the porch and visiting with family and friends on Washington Street. Up until recently she also had a standing weekly date to have breakfast with the girls. We always loved that she referred to her friends as "the girls". Later in life she became active on Facebook, she would tell us she liked our photos everyday so we would know that she was always thinking of us. Her mind was sharp as a tack and she was stubborn. She loved word seeks, puzzles and solitaire, she stayed on top of politics, both on local and national level and really enjoyed participating in town council meetings. Gram was the best Gram anyone could ask for, always quick to give support, sing you a song, listen to you talk and never ended a conversation without saying I LOVE YOU. She is survived by her son, Gary (Mary Starr) Shields of Roseville; a daughter-in-law, Marcia Ater Shields of Richmond, Va; five grandchildren, Heather Shields, Shawna Shields, Jon (Amanda Atack) Shields, Carrie (James) Jones, Cheri Puckett; ten great grandchildren, Will, Grace, Ella and Jack Shields, James, Jourdan, Tori and Abbie Jones, Cadence and Kendyl Puckett; great-great grandchild, Hadley Jones and soon to be Brynlee Steele; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Shields; son, Scott Shields; her sisters, Mildred Lucas, Bonnie King and brother Arthur Hartley. Private Graveside services will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Roseville Fire Department, 87 E. Athens Road, Roseville, Ohio 43777. You may sign the register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com