My mom, Marilyn Smith, and Maxine were lifelong friends. I remember Maxine and Jack at their monthly card club and all the fun they had. I also have vivid memories of Maxine making peanut butter and divinity eggs for their mothers vlub in the Presbyterian church basement. She would always allow the kids to "taste test". As a child, i would oak my suitcase and say I was going to go live with Maxine. I loved her so much. You will be greatly missed but will always have wonderful memories in our hearts. Condolences to all if Maxines family. Time heals all wounds.

Angie Jacolenne

Friend