Jane Shreve
Jane Shreve

Zanesville - Jane Shreve, 84 of Zanesville received the answer to her prayer on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 as she fell asleep whispering the name of Jesus and woke up in His presence. She was born December 25, 1935 in Zanesville to the late Jasper and Elizabeth Hill Butler.

Jane loved her family dearly and enjoyed every moment with them, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She enjoyed cooking and discovering new recipes. We will miss the chili that she fixed every Saturday for many years. She loved sitting at her kitchen table with a word search book, a jigsaw puzzle or playing Yahtzee with her daughter. She also loved plants, flowers and hummingbirds. She had compassion within her to care for others through her employment at a nursing home years ago and by caring for her husband George before he passed on December 13, 2004.

She is survived by her children: George (Starla) Shreve, Robert Shreve, Joyce "Bertie" Shreve, Cheryl (Wes) Kidwell, Sheldon (Kathy) Shreve and Burl (Lisa) Shreve; a sister Lena Diehl; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George Shreve; brothers: James "Jimmy" Butler, Cecil Butler and Art Butler; sisters: May Brown, Elsie Young, Wilma Lake and Juanita Moody.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 5PM with Pastor Wes Kidwell officiating.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
