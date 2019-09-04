|
Janet Davis
Zanesville - Janet Imes Davis, 101 passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born May 15, 1918 in Zanesville to the late James and Bertha Buchanan Imes. She graduated from Lash High School in 1936 and was a telephone operator for Ohio Bell Company. She also worked at Carskadden Optical Company for 20 years. Janet was a lifelong member of Market Street Baptist Church and some of her dearest friends were members of the Crusaders Class. She was active in West View CCL, Junior Women's Club and a Red Cross volunteer at Bethesda Hospital for many years.
She is survived by a son Stephen Davis; four grandchildren: Mark (Jennifer) Davis of West Chester, Amy (Cliff) Brown of Las Vegas, NV, Barry (Jennifer) Davis of Cuyahoga Falls and Adam (Casandra) Davis of Riverview, FL; five great grandchildren: Conner, Cole, Sean, Emma and Maddox; a cousin Ms. Patricia Buchanan; nieces: Beverly, Marilyn, Cindy and Carla; nephews: Grant, David, Doug and Stanley; former daughters in law: Konnie Keeners and Phyllis Redmond; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Davis, whom she married December 10, 1939; a son Phillip Davis; a grandson Michael Davis; a brother Loren Imes; three sisters in law: Jeanne Imes, Linnett Huber and June Paxson; a brother in law Karl Davis
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Salvation Army, 515 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6 from 10 to 11AM at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 11AM with Rev. Wesley Anderson. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 4, 2019