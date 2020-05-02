|
|
Janet G. Kinney
Zanesville - Janet G. Kinney, 75 of Zanesville, died 6:18 PM, Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Willow Haven Care Center following a lengthy illness. She was born Friday, September 22, 1944, in Webster Springs, WV, the daughter of Charles Frazier and Lillian (Clemmens) Frazier.
Janet was employed with United Technologies for many years. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She was a kind and loving lady who always put other people first. Janet loved to play bingo and was very lucky when she played. She was an avid lover of animals from dogs, cats to hamsters.
Janet is survived by Mark (Cindi) Kinney and David (Angela Ponn) Kinney both Zanesville; five grandchildren: Myranda Beatty of OK, Macy Greene, Luke Kinney, Emily Kinney, and Abbie Kinney all of Zanesville; four great grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Vi Kehl of Zanesville, Charles (Nancy) Frazier of Elyria, JoAnn (Butch) Cooperrider of Zanesville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Larry (Wanda) Frazier, Becky Buler, Jessie Green and an infant sister: Patricia; one brother-in-law: Bob Kehl.
Calling hours will be held Monday, May 4th, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Due to current medical conditions social distancing and building occupancy will be maintained. Private funeral services and burial follow. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 2 to May 3, 2020