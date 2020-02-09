|
Janet L. Swingle
Crooksville - Janet Lynn Swingle, 53, of Crooksville, Ohio (Deavertown) died peacefully at her home at 10:57 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with her loving family surrounding her.
She was born April 16, 1966 in Zanesville, the 8th child of the late William and Anna Belle (nee: Schooley) Lantz, Jr.
Before Janet's illness struck, she had worked 29 ½ years at PCC Airfoils in Crooksville. Janet was a very loving member of a close-knit family and always loved big family gatherings. She was a very good cook and prepared delicious food for these events and on a daily basis at her home. She enjoyed trips to Amish Country and she had a passion for collecting Longaberger baskets, giving them as gifts to family and friends. Janet was always very aware of the way she looked and even in the past few years, in her illness, she got up every day and fixed her hair and put on her make-up, especially her favorite lipstick. She was a loving mother, sister and friend to all.
Left behind to mourn her passing is her beloved son, Robbie and his wife (whom she thought of as a daughter), Kylee Swingle; her sisters and their spouses, Anita (Dave) McHenry and Tina (Eric) Ewing; her brothers and their spouses, Donald (Rose) Lantz, Bill (Tina) Lantz, Forest (Lori) Lantz and Mark Lantz; her brother-in-law, Craig Neff; her little Yorkie, Diesel and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Welcoming her into her Eternal Home, in addition to parents are siblings, Darrell Lantz and Sharon Neff.
Janet's family will receive visitors 2:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 11 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services and a celebration of Janet's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 12 at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Taylor as celebrant. She will be laid to rest in Deavertown Methodist Cemetery.
