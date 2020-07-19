1/1
Crooksville - Janet M. Rambo, 92, of Crooksville, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 8:30 pm in the care of SKLD Nursing Facility in New Lexington. She was born on January 15, 1928 in Milligans Bend to the late Emmett and Clara Dearinger Rambo. Janet was employed as a finisher at Brush Pottery and Friendship Pottery, where she retired at the age of 65. She loved music, especially country, and enjoyed her lifetime trips to Nashville. Janet was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking. She was a member of Iliff United Methodist Church in McLuney. Janet is survived by nieces and nephews, David Rambo, Danny Rambo, Susan Altier, Marty Rambo, Cheryl Camper, Rhonda Johnson, Lynn Rambo, Paula Rambo; and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rolland Rambo, Paul Rambo and Russell Rambo; and a sister, Mary Magdalene Rambo. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Crooksville Cemetery with Pastor Greg Inboden officiating. The Rambo family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to her caregivers, especially Cathi, for the loving care and attention you provided for her. You may light a candle, send a note of condolence, or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
