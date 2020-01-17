|
Janet M. Scott
Crooksville - Janet M. Scott, 84, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully at her residence, Thursday January 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Dewey and Lilian (Ross) Smith, born on February 11, 1935 in Zanesville, Ohio. Janet was a member of the Crooksville-Roseville Post 9090, where she loved to visit with friends and play cards and the Crooksville American Legion Post 222. In her earlier years she was employed with both Hull and Nelson McCoy Potteries. She is survived by sons, David Ihinger, Brett (Jayne ) Scott; daughters, Sharon (Rod) Tatman, Tammy Scott Smith and Lisa (Hank Bradley) Leroy; grandchildren, Keith, Heather, Michelle, Tina, Jessica, Jennifer, Journi, Jordan, Levi, Lewis, Lance, Chelsea and McKenzie; 22 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and brother, Herbert Dennis. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Dwight E. Scott; special grandson, Adam Scott; brothers, Robert Smith and Pete Smith; sister, Gloria "Sis" Gossman; and son-in-law, Mike Smith. Calling hours will be held from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday January 20, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Gay Blau officiating. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery. You may share a memory, send a note of condolence of sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020