Janet Mercer
Coshocton - Janet Marie Mercer, of Coshocton, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Lafayette Pointe. She was born on January 27, 1940 to the late Charles and Dorothy (Shroyer) Wayne in Dresden.
Janet is survived by her children, Dean Mercer of Coshocton and Keena McMullen of Lancaster; seven grandchildren, 12 great-granchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren as well as 3 siblings.
Calling hours will be at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5 to 6pm with a funeral service following at 6pm.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.