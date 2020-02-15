|
|
Janice Arcuri
Zanesville - Janice Reed Allen Arcuri, 103, went home to be with the Lord on Friday February 14, 2020. She was born in Crooksville on October 8, 1916 to the late Emmett and Tillie Garven Reed. She was a 1934 graduate of Crooksville High School and retired from Maysville School district in 1981. Janice enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and line dancing at the senior center. She was the past president of Y-City and Junior Women's Clubs.
She is survived by two daughters; Judy (Pete) Hamilton and Jo Ann Hinkle; two sons: John (Darlene) Allen and James (Becky) Allen; 10 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Joe Allen; her second husband Sam Arcuri; a sister Verna Ford; and three Brothers: Fred, Ned, and James Reed.
Visitation will be on Wednesday February 19 from 11am to 1pm at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral will follow at 1pm in The Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Dean Cole officiating. Burial will take place in Crooksville Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call or Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020