Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home
985 N. 21st St.
Newark, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home
985 N. 21st St.
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Jones


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Jones Obituary
Janice Jones

Newark - Janice Marie Jones, 76, of Newark, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Chestnut House. She was born October 18, 1942 in Gratiot to the late Harry and Neva (Houston) Gutridge.

Janice retired from Alltel/ Windstream after 33 years of service. She enjoyed travelling with her husband, especially cruises, bowling, water sports, and gathering with friends at the Colonial on Friday nights.

She is survived by her son, James Jones (Errin) of Hanover; three grandchildren, Kylie Jones, Graciana Miller (Kevin), and Thor Wolford; and brother, John Gutridge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Reuben "Pat" Jones.

Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Saturday at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tom Houser officiating. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now