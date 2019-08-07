Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
Janice Kay Lazar


1946 - 2019
Janice Kay Lazar Obituary
Janice Kay Lazar

South Zanesville - Janice Kay Lazar, 72, of South Zanesville, passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Cedar Hill Care Center after a battle with brain cancer. She was born on Nov. 6, 1946 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy Fulmer. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1965.She operated a day care for 20 years out of her home. She was a member of Zanesville Moose Lodge #663 and Zanesville Eagles #302. She was a former member of the South Zanesville Fire Department Women's Auxillary.

She is survived by her husband Ted Lazar whom she married on June 5, 1965. One daughter Shala (Dan) Norman. One granddaughter Brittany Norman. One grandson Levi Norman. A sister Tia Hiles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Dylan Norman and a brother Bill Fulmer.

Memorial services will be held on Thur. Aug. 8, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. A gathering at Newton Township Fire Department will follow the memorial service. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 7, 2019
