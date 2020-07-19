Jason E. CalendineSOMERSET - Jason E. Calendine, 40, of Somerset, died unexpectedly Sunday July 12, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital.Jason was born August 28, 1979 in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Doug and Darlene Wells of Buckeye Lake. He was a 1998 graduate of Sheridan High School and following graduation he joined the Marine Corp where he was a Corporal and did a combat tour in Afghanistan. He was Honorably discharged in 2003. Jason became a journeyman lineman after he left the Marine Corp and worked all over the country responding to disasters including Hurricane Katrina. He was an avid Buckeyes and Bengals fan as well as a master griller and loved woodworking, fishing, and especially his family.Jason is survived in addition to his parents, by his fiancé Cassie Seum of the home; two daughters, Kirsten Klem and Cadence Calendine; three brothers, Jamie Calendine, Jacob (Paula) Calendine and Jason (Kelly) Wells; his maternal grandfather, David Teagarden of Glenford; a special bonus grandmother, Sara Wells of Somerset; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.He is preceded in death by grandparents, Dorothy Teagarden, Albert and Gloria Calendine and Glen Wells; his aunt, Debbie Teagarden VanSickle; his uncle, Dean Teagarden; and his biological father, James Calendine (2020).A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Somerset Cemetery with Pastor Doug Lynn officiating. Friends may call at the cemetery from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.Memorial contributions may be made to The Refuge Ministries.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.