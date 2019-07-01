Services
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jason Matthew Beem Jr.


1994 - 2019
Jason Matthew Beem Jr. Obituary
Jason Matthew Beem, Jr.

Zanesville - Jason Matthew Beem, Jr., 25 of Zanesville, finally lost his battle with mental illness on Sat. June 29, 2019. He was born on Jan. 11, 1994 in Zanesville. He was employed at The AdvantaClean Company in Newark. He is survived by his mother and step-father Carrie and Nick Shaner. His father and step-mother Jason Matthew and Summer Beem, Sr. One brother Kylar Shaner. Two children Hunter Matthew and Hudson Daniel Beem. His fiancee Jordan Landerman and her children Ava Marie, Emma Leigh, and Alivia Grace Hockman. Step-brothers and step-sisters Amber, Ashley, Austin, and Alexa Morris, Emily and Elise Clark. Maternal grandparents Randy and Susan Dunn. Paternal grandparents Carolyn Beem and Danny (Charlene) Beem, Sr. Two uncles Randy Dunn and Danny Beem, Jr. One aunt Teresa Morris. Step-grandparents Dave and Nancy Shaner, Rick and Sabrina Alls, Sandy and Kenneth Swope. Cousins Brett Shaner, Jesse Morris, Emma and Kayden Shaner and Josh Conrad.

Friends may call from 6-9 p.m. Tue. July 2, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 1, 2019
