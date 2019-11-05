|
|
Jason Michael Winland
Zanesville - Jason Michael Winland, 38, of Zanesville, died at 10:45 A.M. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born May 20, 1981, in Zanesville, a son of Douglas and Ellen Joseph Winland. Born and raised in Zanesville, he was a 1999 graduate of West Muskingum High School, where he played football for the Tornados. Jason worked for GrowOhio as a processor. He will be remembered for his love of animals, helping hand, his big bear hugs, and his big grin.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Amber Thompson Winland; a younger brother, Kiel (Lisa) Winland; and his niece and nephew Kaylee and Kaden Winland.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday November 9, 2019 with Pastor Steve Dupler officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Wilds, c/o Columbus Zoological Park Association, P.O. Box 400, Powell OH 43065.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019