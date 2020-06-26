Jay Richard Morrison
1961 - 2020
Jay Richard Morrison

Zanesville - Jay Richard Morrison, 59, of Zanesville, passed away June 25, 2020 at O.S.U. Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with his family at his side. He was born on April 28, 1961, a son of James Richard Morrison and Dorothy (Renner) Morrison. He was a 1979 graduate of Maysville High School and Lima Technical College with an Associate Degree in Auto/Diesel Mechanics. He received an award from Ford Motor Company for all phases of mechanics. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to attend tractor and truck pulls at the county fair with his daughter Jayna. He was a member of North Terrace Church of Christ.

He is survived by his daughter Jayna Lynne Morrison. His mother Dorothy Morrison. One sister Julie A. Morrison. One brother Ed (Sherry) Morrison. Uncle Ron (Peggy) Morrison. Aunt Ellen Williams. Aunt Janet (Robert) McFarland. Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father James Richard Morrison. Paternal grandparents Paul and Esther Morrison. Maternal grandparents Clarence and Edith Renner. One uncle Ed Renner. Private family funeral services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Meige officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions

may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
