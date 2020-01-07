Services
Jaylen Renea Anne Hittle

Jaylen Renea Anne Hittle Obituary
Jaylen Renea Anne Hittle

Caldwell - Jaylen Renea Anne Hittle age 12, of Caldwell, OH passed away early Tuesday morning January 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Shrivers Hospice. She was born August 7, 2007 in Zanesville, OH a daughter of Bethani R. Phillis (Nicholas) Lanham of Caldwell and Brandon Hittle of Zanesville.

She enjoyed playing baseball on the Miracle League special needs team, attending church and listening to the music there. She liked to travel and was always a people person. She enjoyed having people read to her and listening to her favorite song Jesus Loves Me. She always loved watching her favorite cartoon character Mickey Mouse.

Those left to cherish her memory, in addition to her parents are siblings Denae Worley and Trystan Lanham both of the home; grandparents Dale Phillis of Caldwell, Julene Phillis of Caldwell, Terry (Julie) Hittle of Zanesville, and John (Diana) Lanham of St. Marys, WV. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hiramsburg Cemetery near Belle Valley, OH.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to each and every nurse over the years that have offered such great care for Jaylen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider sending a stuffed animal to the funeral home to be delivered to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center or memorial contributions may be made in Jaylen's memory to the Cincinnati's Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Please join us in remembering Jaylen by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
