Jean HughesNashport - Jean Hughes, 90, formerly of Nashport, Ohio died Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.Born February 14, 1930 in Wheeling, West Virginia she was a daughter of the late Frank and Vera (Rose) Madinger and was a 1948 graduate of Lash High School. Mrs. Hughes was a homemaker and she was employed for 20 years at Zanesville K-Mart. For over 50 years she attended Muskingum Church. She enjoyed gardening and birdwatching but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her girls.Surviving are three daughters, Karen (Mike) Maniaci of Zanesville, Bonnie (Jerry) Lavy of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Joy (Jerry) Hassen of Fremont, Ohio; three grandchildren, Adam Bohland, Kyle Bohland and Ben Maniaci and three great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Fred (Shirley) Madinger of Lancaster, Ohio and John (Marty) Madinger of Nashport and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert L. Hughes whom she married June 5, 1951 and who died January 11, 1994. Jean was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane Ellenberger. Jean loved being a twin and she had a very special love for Jane.There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Muskingum Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor Donna Edsall officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Muskingum Church, 4545 Gorsuch Road, Nashport, Ohio 43830.