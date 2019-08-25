|
|
Jeanna D. "Nessie" Singer
Zanesville - Jeanna D. "Nessie" Singer, age 55 of Zanesville, passed away, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Jeanna gave the gift of life by being a organ and tissue donor. She was born Wednesday, July 15, 1964 in Zanesville, the daughter of Martha Singer of Zanesville.
She worked at Auto Zone for several years and was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandbabies.
In addition to her mother she is survived by her significant other, Kevin Gibson; two sons, Jayson (Kim Mahon) Singer and Kevin Lee (Asmari) Gibson all of Zanesville; four grandchildren, Alexis, Kohlsyn, Ryland and Kevianna; one sister, Patty (Roy) Payne; grandfather James Singer of Zanesville; aunts and uncles, James (Mittie) Singer of Cincinnati, Barb Singer, Terry (Paula) Singer all of Zanesville, Ivan Singer of McConnelsville, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Juanita Singer.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Genesis Hospital Emergency Department and Critical Care Unit for the wonderful care and love they showed to Jeanna and the family.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Elder Mark Cunningham officiating. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 25, 2019