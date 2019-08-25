Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanna Singer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanna D. "Nessie" Singer


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanna D. "Nessie" Singer Obituary
Jeanna D. "Nessie" Singer

Zanesville - Jeanna D. "Nessie" Singer, age 55 of Zanesville, passed away, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Jeanna gave the gift of life by being a organ and tissue donor. She was born Wednesday, July 15, 1964 in Zanesville, the daughter of Martha Singer of Zanesville.

She worked at Auto Zone for several years and was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandbabies.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her significant other, Kevin Gibson; two sons, Jayson (Kim Mahon) Singer and Kevin Lee (Asmari) Gibson all of Zanesville; four grandchildren, Alexis, Kohlsyn, Ryland and Kevianna; one sister, Patty (Roy) Payne; grandfather James Singer of Zanesville; aunts and uncles, James (Mittie) Singer of Cincinnati, Barb Singer, Terry (Paula) Singer all of Zanesville, Ivan Singer of McConnelsville, several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Juanita Singer.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Genesis Hospital Emergency Department and Critical Care Unit for the wonderful care and love they showed to Jeanna and the family.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 PM & 6 to 8 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Elder Mark Cunningham officiating. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now