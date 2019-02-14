|
|
Jeanne Fitz
Philo - Kathryn "Jeanne" Fitz, 89 of Philo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 13, 2019 while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House.
Jeanne was born in Cambridge on September 14, 1929. She is the daughter of the late Bert and Hazel (Lanning) Oliver.
She was an avid Philo sports fan and enjoyed and attended as many of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkid's games as possible. She loved spending time with her family. She worked as a cook for the Duncan Falls Elementary School in her early years and also for the Duncan Falls Dairy Queen. She was a lifelong member of the Philo United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Alan (Ann) Fitz of Burlington, KY; Ruth (Steve) Havens of Mount Perry and Ronnie (Tammy) Fitz of Philo; her grandchildren, Chris Sites, Brady Sites, Shannon Sines, Jennifer Sullivan, Jessica Harris, Justin Fitz, Sara Wilson and Ryan Fitz; two step-grandchildren, Steve Havens and Jayna Smith; 21 great-grandchildren including a very special great-grandson, Tyler who cared for her since Ab's passing.
In addition to her parents, Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Ab" E. Fitz who passed away December 17, 2016.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Jeanne's name to the Philo United Methodist Church, Main Street, Philo, OH 43771.
Friends and family are welcome to attend visitation on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where the funeral will be 11 am Saturday with Pastor Dee Rader officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 14, 2019